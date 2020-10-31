The report covers forecast and analysis for the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market on a global, regional and country level. The study provides historic data of 2015 along with a forecast from 2016 to 2021 based on both volumes (million tons) and revenue (USD million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) market on a global level.

The report a comprehensive view on the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) market, we have included a detailed competitive scenario and type portfolio of key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) market has also been included in the study. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein source segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

Top Companies: Honeywell International, Inc., Siemens AG, Emerson Electric Co., Alstom SA, ABB Ltd., Rockwell Automation, Omron Corp and others.

Global Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market by Geography: – Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and Europe.

Types:-

Hardware

Software

Others

Applications:-

Oil & Gas

Electrical Power

Water & Wastewater Application

Others

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research& development, product and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on the global and regional basis. Moreover, the study covers price trend analysis, the product portfolio of various companies along with patent analysis (2011-2016) bifurcated into a patent trend, patent share by company and patent analysis according to the region.

The study provides a decisive view on the supervisory control and data acquisition market by segmenting the market based on applications and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2015 to 2021. Key architecture segment covered under this study includes hardware, software, and services. The major components included in this study are a programmable logic controller (PLC), remote terminal units (RTU’s) and SCADA communication system. The different applications segment covered under this study includes oil & gas, electrical power, water & wastewater application, transportation, and manufacturing. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia-pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries including U.S., UK, France, Germany, China, Japan, India, and Brazil. This segmentation includes demand for supervisory control and data acquisition based on the individual application in all the regions and countries.

