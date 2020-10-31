Potato powder is gradually being used in a variety of food preparations such as snack foods, soups, curries as well as other dishes as a thickening agent. It is mainly used in hotels, restaurants, but acceptance in household is rising due to its inclusion in items such as ready to cook soups, dals, and curries as well. Potato is extensively consumed as food in all around the world. Its composition is inclined not only by genetic & environmental factors but also by maturity at harvest as well as subsequent storage history. Potato Powder is widely used in pizzas, samosa, cuisines, salad & soups. Admired for its high nutritional value, rich taste, accurate composition as well as longer shelf life, potato offered powder is provided in quality packaging material by many manufacturers.

Latest research document on ‘Potato Powder’ Market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are V P Food Products (India),PentaPure Foods (India),Fuji-Sangyo Co., Ltd. (Japan),Garlico Industries Ltd (India),Yesraj Agro Exports Private Limited (India),R. K. Dehydration (India),Rainbow Expochem Company (India),Thirthraj Consolidated Company (India),Daxinganling Lingonberry Boreal Biotech (China), Radchen USA. (United States)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Organic Potato Powder, Non-organic (Conventional) Potato Powder), Application (Commercial Use, Residential Use), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Independent Retailers, Convenience Stores, Other)

Growth Drivers

Growing Consumption of Ready to Cook and Ready to Eat Food Products

Changing Societal Trends Coupled With Increasing Nuclear Families

Increasing Adoption among End Use Applications

Market Influencing Trends:

Increasing Consumersâ€™ Inclination toward Organic Products

Restraints that are major highlights:

Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

Opportunities

Rapidly Growing Food Processing Industry in Emerging Markets

Technological Advancements in the Manufacturing Process for Potato Powder

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Potato Powder Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

