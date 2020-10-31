Definition:

A membrane oxygenator is a device that is used for the purpose of adding oxygen to, and further removing carbon dioxide from the blood. It can be mainly used in two primary modes, firstly to replicate the function of the lungs during the cardiopulmonary bypass (CPB), and secondly to oxygenate the blood for a longer term of life support, which is termed to be as extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, i.e. ECMO. A membrane oxygenator generally consists of a very thin gas permeable membrane that separates the blood and the gas flows inside the CPB circuit; furthermore, oxygen is diffused from the gas side into the blood, as well as carbon dioxide is diffused from the blood into the gas for the purpose of disposal. These membrane oxygenators can be further be classified into two types namely, the flat sheet and the hollow fiber membrane oxygenators. These segments of the membrane oxygenators are hereby expected to hold a highly dominant market share during the forecasted period owing to the fact that they cause comparatively less blood trauma, less hemolysis, and also less post-operative bleeding. Membrane oxygenators also have the advantage of decreasing the damage as well as thrombosis which is usually seen while using the bubble oxygenators. Hence, these all factors are thereby expected to boost the market near future.

This intelligence report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Membrane Oxygenator Market. This includes Investigation of past progress, ongoing market scenarios, and future prospects. Data True to market on the products, strategies and market share of leading companies of this particular market are mentioned. It’s a 360-degree overview of the global market’s competitive landscape. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the global market during the forecast period.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Medtronic (Ireland), Terumo Cardiovascular Systems (United States), Medos AB (Sweden), Sorin Group (Italy), LivaNova Plc (United Kingdom), Microport (China), Nipro (Japan), Chalice Medical Limited (United Kingdom), Braile Biomedica (Brazil), Maquet (Germany) and Wego New Life Medical Devices (China).

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

The Membrane Oxygenator segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Flat Sheet Membrane Oxygenators, Hollow Fiber Membrane Oxygenators), Application (Hospitals, Clinics, Others), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), End-User (Neonatal, Adult), Material Type (Ceramics, Plastics, Rubber, Synthetic), End-Use (Cardiac, Respiratory, Extracorporeal Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (ECPR), Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Objectives of the Study

To Define, Describe, and Segment The Membrane OxygenatorMarket On The Basis Of Type, Function, Application, And Region.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To estimate the size of the Membrane OxygenatorMarket in terms of value.

To study the individual growth trends of the providers of Membrane OxygenatorMarket, their future expansions, and analyze their contributions to the market

To strategically analyze micro-markets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contribution to the total market, covered by Membrane OxygenatorMarketand various regions.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, in Membrane Oxygenator

To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their market position and core competencies



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Membrane Oxygenator Market:

Chapter One : Global Membrane Oxygenator Market Industry Overview

1.1 Membrane Oxygenator Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Membrane Oxygenator Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

Chapter Two : Global Membrane Oxygenator Market Demand

2.1 Segment Overview

2.1.1 APPLICATION 1

2.1.2 APPLICATION 2

2.1.3 Other

2.2 Global Membrane Oxygenator Market Size by Demand

2.3 Global Membrane Oxygenator Market Forecast by Demand

Chapter Three : Global Membrane Oxygenator Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 TYPE 1

3.1.2 TYPE 2

3.2 Membrane Oxygenator Market Size by Type

3.3 Membrane Oxygenator Market Forecast by Type

Chapter Four : Major Region of Membrane Oxygenator Market

4.1 Global Membrane Oxygenator Sales

4.2 Global Membrane OxygenatorRevenue & market share

Chapter Five : Major Companies List

Chapter Six : Conclusion

