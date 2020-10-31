The continuous growth in building construction and growing disposable income levels have increased the demand for Household furniture. Household furniture refers to the class of items, which possess the physical vibe of a house. Home goods retailers incorporate mainstream stores and free stores. The developing requirement for moving and settling down has prompted an upsurge in the interest of home furnishings. According to the research, The U.S. demand for furniture is expected to reach $68.8 billion in 2022, growing at an annual growth rate of 2.6% from $60.5 billion in 2017. Expanding interest in keen furniture is additionally extended to contribute toward the development of the worldwide home furniture market fundamentally. Expanding disintegration in the nature of the furniture has driven the clients to buy home furnishings, around the world. Purchasers have additionally been searching for furniture that is multi-reason, foldable, and innovation-driven, particularly with regards to living in littler spaces.

Latest research document on ‘Household Furniture’ Market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are HNI Corporation (United States),Kimball International, Inc. (United States),Herman Miller, Inc. (United States), KOKUYO (Japan),Ikea (Sweden),Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc. (United States),La-Z-Boy(United States),Godrej Interio (India),Flexsteel(United States)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Living Room and Dining Room Furniture, Bedroom Furniture, Kitchen Furniture, Lamps and Lighting Furniture, Others), Application (Residential (Kitchen & Dining, Living Room, Bedroom, Outdoor), Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online, Other Distribution Channels), Material (Metal, Wood (Plywood, Natural wood, others), Plastic, Glass, Others)

Growth Drivers

Growing in the demand for reasonably priced furniture has placed a premium on the economical use of wood

the increasing number of the nuclear family unit is increasing resulting in demand for portable and space-saving products

Market Influencing Trends:

Demand for Eco-Friendly Furniture

The Emerging demand for multifunctional furniture

Restraints that are major highlights:

Fluctuated price of raw material

Opportunities

Additionally, increasing demand for living room furniture followed by bedroom and kitchen and dining furniture is anticipated to drive the market

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Household Furniture Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Household Furniture Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Household Furniture market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Household Furniture Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Household Furniture

Chapter 4: Presenting the Household Furniture Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Household Furniture market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Household Furniture Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Household Furniture Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

