Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market was accounted at USD 2,179.9 Million in 2018 and projected to reach USD 3,509.6 Million by 2028. The growth of the market is mainly due to an increase in the prescriptions of antidepressant and immunosuppressant drugs across the globe.

In terms of volume, PBI anticipate more than 400 Million TDM tests were conducted around the globe in 2018 and projected to reach more than 600 Million TDM tests by 2028. The top four drug classes: Antidepressants, Immunosuppressants, Hormones, and Analgesics accounts to have 55.7% market share in the global therapeutic drug monitoring market. In Hormones segment, T4 accounts to have 98.9% of market share in hormone TDM followed by T3 and TSH. In terms of volume, every year more than 57 Million T4 TDM tests were conducted around the globe.

Among the analgesics, tramadol is highly preferred for the therapeutic drug assay owing to long half-life and low therapeutic dose compared with other NSAIDs. Acetaminophen and aspirin are recommended for TDM due to chronic adverse effects with the overdose of drugs.

Immunosuppressant drugs are highly prescribed for the organ transplantation patients. Moreover, ISDs are highly preferred for the therapeutic drug monitoring due to their narrow therapeutic index, severe adverse effects, and significant variability in blood concentrations between individuals. Immunoassay techniques such as CMIA, ACMIA, or CLIA are preferred for the TDM of Immunosuppressant drugs. However, FPIA and EMIT methods are also used to determine the immunosuppressants drugs but they are still in niche stage. Cyclosporin, Tacrolimus, and Mycophenolic Acid are the most preferred drugs to carry out TDM tests.

In the antibiotics, chloramphenicol is highly preferred for TDM followed by Aminoglycosides, glycopeptides and β-lactam antibiotics. Chloramphenicol is highly preferred for TDM assay. However, the drug can be prescribed infrequently due to its severe toxicity. Aminoglycosides also highly preferred for TDM in order to avoid ototoxicity and nephrotoxicity. Moreover, Amikacin (IV Route) is frequently preferred for TDM. Generally, immunoassay techniques are highly preferred for the TDM due to sensitive method and detects drugs at nmol levels.

Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market was segmented on the basis of drug class, region and technology

In terms of technology, LC-MS/MS is highly preferred owing to its unique specificity, extreme sensitivity, high throughput, the simultaneous analysis of multiple drugs and metabolites in a drop of blood. Immunoassay was moderately preferred due to its selective bioanalytical method that measures the presence or concentration of analytes ranging from small molecules to macromolecules. Immunoassay market was valued at more than USD 500 million in 2018 and projected to reach USD 900 Million by 2028.

North America accounts to have more than 55% market share in the global therapeutic drug monitoring market followed by EMEA region. Asia Pacific region accounts to have lower market share due to less awareness of TDM in the region.

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Players : Alpha Laboratories , ARK Diagnostics, Inc. , Beckman Coulter , Ortho Clinical Diagnostics , Sekisui Diagnostics , Thermo Fisher Scientific , North American Science Associates, Inc. , Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc. , Carolina Liquid Chemistries , Alere (Abbott) , SJK Global, LLC , Chromsystems , Meridian Healthcare S.R.L. , Randox Laboratories Ltd , Sekisui Medical Co. Ltd. , DiaSystem Scandinevia AB , First Check Diagnostics , Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc. , Orasure Technologies, Inc , F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

By Region:

North America

EMEA

Asia Pacific

Latin America

By Drug Class

Antibiotics (Chloramphenicol, Linezolid, Piperacillin/Tazobactum, Rifampicin, Vancomycin, Gentamicin, Amikacin, Tobramycin, Teicoplanin, Ceftazidime, Meropenem, Nafcillin, Ticarcillin)

Addiction Therapeutics (Buprenorphine, Methadone, Naltrexone, Tapentadol)

Analgesic (Paracetamol, Ibuprofen, Naproxen, Aspirin, Tramadol)

Anticancer Drugs (5-Fluorouracil, Docetaxel, Methotrexate, Paclitaxel, Imatinib, Busulfan)

Alzheimer Disease (Donepezil, Galantamine, Memantine)

Analeptics (Caffeine, Theophylline)

Antiarrhythmic Drugs (Amiodarone, Digoxin, Flecainide, Mexiletine, Verapamil, Digitoxin, Lidocaine)

Anticoagulants (Dabigatran Warfarin)

Antihypertensives (Propranolol)

Antidepressants (Citalopram, Fluoxetine, Fluvoxamine, Sertraline, Venlafaxine, Trazodone, Protriptyline, Nortriptyline, Imipramine, Desipramine, Doxepin, Clomipramine, Bupropion, Amitryptiline)

Antiepileptics (Ethosuximide, Felbamate, Gabapentin, Lamotrigine, Pregabaline, Topiramate, Zonisamide, Carbamazepine, Valproic Acid, Lacosamide, Levetiracetam, Phenobarbital, Phenytoin)

Anti HIV Drugs (Atazanavir, Indinavir, Lopinavir, Nelfinavir, Ritonavir, Saquinavir, Darunavir, Fosamprenavir, Tipranavir, Efavirenz, Etravirine, Nevirapine, Rilpivirine)

Antipsychotics (Aripiprazole, Clozapine, Haloperidol, Olanzapine, Ziprasidone, Chlorpromazine, Lithium, Lurasidone, Paliperidone, Perphenazine, Quetiapine, Risperidone, Thiothixene)

Hormones (T3, T4, TSH)

Immunosuppressants (Cyclosporin A, Everolimus, Mycophenolic acid, Sirolimus, Tacrolimus)

Antifungals (Fluconazole, Itraconazole, Voriconazole, Posaconazole, Anidulafungin, Ketoconazole)

By Technology

Immunoassays

LC-MS/MS

GC-MS/MS

Others

