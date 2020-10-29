With the high impact of coronavirus outbreak, manufacturers are facing challenges to handle the sudden demand of N95 masks. For instance, Washington state, one of the epicenters of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States, who recently asked for 233,000 N95 masks and 200,000 surgical masks, and the Strategic National Stockpile initially only agreed to provide half of the surgical masks and less than half of the N95 masks. There are many distributors across the globe for healthcare providers such as hospitals, urgent care centers, pharmacies, online stores, and other convenience stores. The companies are offering various N95, surgical masks from the leading manufacturers of products such as 3M, Honeywell, and others.

Latest Research Study on Surgical Mask Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope.Surgical Mask Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Surgical Mask.

Players Includes:

3M (United States), Honeywell (United States), Kimberley-Clark Corporation (United States), Foss Performance Materials (United States), Prestige Ameritech (United States), Alpha Pro Tech (United States), Louis M. Gerson Company, Inc. (United States), Makrite (China), Moldex-Metric, Inc. (United States) and Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacture Company, Ltd. (China).

Market Drivers

Increases Number of People in Infected People Across the Globe by the Convid-19 Surpasses

Rising Number of Hospitals and Clinics in Emerging Economies

Market Trend

Increasing production facility of surgical mask across the globe majorly in China. China imported near about 56 million respirators and masks in the first week of January 2020 after the lockdown started in Wuhan, and anyhow they managed to import 20 million respirators and surgical masks in 24 hours. Similarly, many countries are restricting the export of personal protective equipment on an international basis.

Restraints

Rising Cost of Raw Materials Associated with Surgical Mask

Shortage of Surgical Across the Globe Majorly in United States Regions During COVID-19 Outbreak

Opportunities

Increasing Government Funding in Construction Projects Across the Globe

Challenges

Shortage of N95 Mask in Coronavirus Pandemic

The Global IoT in Education Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Basic Surgical Mask, Anti-Fog Surgical Mask, Fluid/Splash Resistant Surgical Mask, N95 Mask, Others), Application (Individual, Health Professionals, Industrial), Sales Channels (Hospitals & Clinics, Drug Stores, Online Stores), Materials (Non-Woven Fabrics, Polypropylene, Others)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Surgical Mask Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

